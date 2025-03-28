Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $1,631,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.2 %
CAG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
