Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director A Russell Kirk Buys 50,000 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.90. This represents a 72.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A Russell Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, A Russell Kirk bought 30,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $229,200.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH opened at $7.47 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after buying an additional 829,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 713,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 269,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

