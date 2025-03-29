TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

