TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $206.29 and a 1 year high of $284.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

