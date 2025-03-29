iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

