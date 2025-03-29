TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 850 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $20,836,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 936,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 394,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

