TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 568 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

