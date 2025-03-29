Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Modern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,365,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VOX opened at $148.10 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.