Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Aleksandar Milovanovic Acquires 140,000 Shares

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,460,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,742,170.36. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 2,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,340.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 4,212 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $8,297.64.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 5,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Golden Matrix Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

