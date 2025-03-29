Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Declines By 36.2%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 109,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

