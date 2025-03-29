Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Declines By 36.2%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 109,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
