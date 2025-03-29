Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $394.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,540.35. The trade was a 22.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $35,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,024. The trade was a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,994. 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

