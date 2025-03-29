Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 11,226 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

