Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $272,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 291,252 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

View Our Latest Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.