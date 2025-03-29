Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 267.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
About Minera Alamos
