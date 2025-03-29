Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 267.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

About Minera Alamos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.