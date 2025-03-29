Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $7,473,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.6 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

