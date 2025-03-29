Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $951,000 Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $525.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marcus

About Marcus

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.