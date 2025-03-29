Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 70,460 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,460 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 987,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 184,172 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

