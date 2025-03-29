Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,926 shares of company stock worth $1,461,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.1 %

BURL opened at $238.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.37. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

