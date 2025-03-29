Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 76,699 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

