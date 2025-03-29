Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

