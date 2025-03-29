WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS FSOYF remained flat at C$0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.97. WithSecure Oyj has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$0.98.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. The company's software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud-based cyber security platform that protects against malware, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, and others; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's cyber security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

