Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.1 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Intertek Group stock remained flat at $66.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $70.83.
About Intertek Group
