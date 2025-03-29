Joseph Paul John Ladouceur Acquires 3,000 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00.
Enerflex Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.53.
Enerflex Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.86%.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
