OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 373.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.69 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

