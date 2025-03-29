ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $94.83 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

