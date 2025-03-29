Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,340,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,640,000 after buying an additional 653,275 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $13,060,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

