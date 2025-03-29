LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 268,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,229 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Up 0.5 %

LKQ opened at $41.59 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

