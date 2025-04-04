Reviewing Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Boyd Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming $3.93 billion 1.33 $577.95 million $6.22 10.19

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming 14.70% 35.97% 9.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Candlewood Hotel and Boyd Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boyd Gaming 0 7 9 0 2.56

Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.82%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Candlewood Hotel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

