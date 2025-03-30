Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHY remained flat at $26.20 during midday trading on Friday. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

