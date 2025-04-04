Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.42 and last traded at $123.02. 33,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 277,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.15.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $194.97.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Intel’s Big Bet on 18A: Will Lip-Bu Tan’s Vision Pay Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.