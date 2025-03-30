Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,147,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

