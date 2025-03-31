John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Sold by Everstar Asset Management LLC

Everstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

