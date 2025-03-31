Partners in Financial Planning Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 131,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,378.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 114,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 109,721 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 173,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

