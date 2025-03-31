Partners in Financial Planning Acquires Shares of 208,982 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 208,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

