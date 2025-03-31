Partners in Financial Planning Buys Shares of 48,264 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

