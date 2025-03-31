29,330 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
VEU opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
