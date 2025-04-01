Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Purchases $134,815.00 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $134,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,800. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ISPO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,157. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

