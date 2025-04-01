Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,666,934.04 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $1,666,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total transaction of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.41. 2,424,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Atlassian by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.