MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MTN Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 601,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. MTN Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.96.

MTN Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

