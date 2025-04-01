Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Acquires 38,145 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 38,145 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,221.48. The trade was a 53.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 891,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,366. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CATX shares. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 298,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 355,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,302.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

