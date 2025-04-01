Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $32,217.15 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey William Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,411. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

