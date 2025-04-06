Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 630228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,306,000 after buying an additional 208,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,235,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,815,000 after acquiring an additional 422,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,317,000 after acquiring an additional 445,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

