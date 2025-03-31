TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Increases Dividend to $1.46 Per Share

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.4561 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 202.6% increase from TISCO Financial Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.48.

TISCO Financial Group Public Price Performance

Shares of TSCFY stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

About TISCO Financial Group Public

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. The company operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, Asset Management Business, and Support Business segments.

