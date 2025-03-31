Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Shares Up 13.8% – What’s Next?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.70 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45). Approximately 1,752,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 601,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.39).

Ondo InsurTech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.75.

Insider Transactions at Ondo InsurTech

In other Ondo InsurTech news, insider Craig Foster sold 105,000 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £37,800 ($48,875.10). 25.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

