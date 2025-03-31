Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.31 Billion Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,990,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,955 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,310,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

