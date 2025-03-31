Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,653,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $98.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

