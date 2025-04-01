Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

