Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of AIQ opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
