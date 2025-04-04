BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGT opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

