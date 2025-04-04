5,285 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after purchasing an additional 619,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of THO opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

